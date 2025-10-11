Results in Co Antrim cottage prize scheme are announced (1930)

The list of awards and judge’s report in connection with the Antrim County Committee of Agriculture Cottage Prize Scheme was published by the News Letter during this week in 1930.

The News Letter commented: “And once more the popularity of this competition has been emphasised by the large number of persons who entered their cottages and gardens. The magnitude of the scheme may he gauged from the fact that there are no fewer than eight separate competitions throughout the county - one for each of the six rural districts, and one open to the whole county for ex-servicemen (in which twelve prizes are given), also the championship class, in which all the first prize winners from the previous year's competition fight for the honour of being adjudged the possessors of the best cottages and gardens Co Antrim.”

It was noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and the County Committee of Agriculture had for many years paid special attention to encouraging the cottager owners (“who in most cases possess half an acre of ground”) to cultivate all their plots and crops in a scientific basis.

The result was, noted the News Letter, “that now most of Co Antrim cottagers have the very best houses, the gardens containing not only summer and winter vegetables, but a useful assortment of hardy fruits”.

It added: “In addition very many of the cottagers keep poultry, while not a few also keep pigs and bees.”

Great credit was due to Mr A B Clarke, BA, the “energetic secretary” to the Antrim County Committee of Agriculture, who had maintained the competition “in a very healthy condition for the last twenty years”.

The News Letter added: “That youth does not always succeed in these competitions is well illustrated by the fact that Mr Samuel Sittlington, Doagh, Larne, wins the championship this year. Mr Sittlington is now almost eighty years, and won outright the W Allen Clip ten years ago.”

In his report the judge (Mr J C Johnston) said the improvements to be seen in 1930 in the appearance of many of the rural district cottages, etc, all over the country was “no doubt attributable in large measure to the incentive which the cottage prize scheme provides”, as well as to the “very valuable instructions and practical demonstrations given by the county horticultural instructors”.

He said: “In the matter of such improvements the cottages of Co Antrim, in the whole, take second place to none. The interiors of the majority of the cottages are scrupulously clean, and the general appearance goes to show that the families are hard working and industrious.”

He added: “Most of the gardens entered in the the course of the judging reflected creditably on the occupiers. The humble potato claimed its full share of the garden, and the matter of choice of variety and cultivation left little to be desired. Spraying might be more generally carried out.

“Most of the gardens could boast of a good supply of vegetables, but apart from the prize winners, suitable winter vegetables were not as much in evidence as one would desire. A greater number of cottagers hoped to remedy this defect next year.

“Strawberries, gooseberries, black currents and raspberries are grown in quantities to meet home requirements, and in quite a number of gardens were exceedingly well grown. Apples, too, were grown by quite a few cottagers.”

Mr Johnston added: “Owing to the very inclement weather prevailing during July and August flowers did not look their best. Nevertheless a good floral display often met the eyes of the judge.

“The cottagers also in many places went in for bee keeping, and showed a very good grasp of the industry. This was due largely to the work carried out among them by the horticultural instructor.”

Meanwhile, the ex-servicemen’s class provided many entries, “and the skill and good taste displayed in the layout of the gardens, the neatness of fences and paths, and the choice and cultivation of fruit, flowers, and vegetables reached a standard which would do credit to any country”.

Mr Johnston concluded his report: “Taken all round the standard of merit reached in the championship class was high, and the only regret was that additional prizes could not be given, as not alone but all the competitors were up to a very high standard.”