Retail NI Unveils Second Annual Supplier Showcase Event Celebrating Local Producers and Manufacturers

RETAIL NI is holding its second Supplier Showcase event next month.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, this year's showcase promises to be bigger and more impactful.

Supported by key partners Biopax Limited and Bobby’s Foods, the event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3pm-6pm at Titanic Belfast.

It is an opportunity for players in the retail and wholesale sectors to network with suppliers and promote and celebrate the huge contribution local producers and manufacturers make to the wider economy.

David Agnew, Bobby’s Foods, Colin Maxwell, nijobfinder, Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive, Retail NI, and Liam O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Director, Biopax Limited.

Distinguished speakers will impart invaluable perspectives on the industry, shedding light on current challenges and opportunities.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI and the driving force behind orchestrating the event, said: "Our Supplier Showcase is back, and it's bigger and better than ever. We're proud to have the support of Biopax Limited – the newest and most progressive green packaging company in Europe – and Bobby’s Foods, key partners who share our commitment to promoting and celebrating the remarkable contributions of local producers and manufacturers in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Roberts is encouraging industry members to mark their calendars for this essential event.

Liam O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Director, Biopax Limited, said: "Biopax Limited is honoured to be a key partner for Retail NI's Supplier Showcase. This event provides an invaluable platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services, and we are thrilled to contribute to the growth and success of the Northern Ireland business community.”

Additionally, John Lucas from Bobby’s Foods expressed his anticipation: “Bobby's Foods is proud to stand alongside Retail NI in supporting the Supplier Showcase. We believe in the strength of local businesses, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the innovation and quality that our community brings to the retail and wholesale sectors.”

This year's showcase will feature over 50 exhibits, allowing attendees to explore a diverse range of products and services from local suppliers.

Mr Roberts added: "We want everyone to save the date for this exceptional event that celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of our local business community. It's an opportunity to connect, discover, and support the incredible talent that drives our economy.”