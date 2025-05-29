Retailer thanks shoppers after three-month charity appeal raises over £900,000

Bronagh Luke, Spar NI, with Chris Thompson, NI Director at Tearfund, celebrate a record breaking £906,886 raised during the Break the Cycle of Poverty appeal.

SPAR, Eurospar, ViVo and ViVoxtra stores across Northern Ireland are thanking local shoppers for their generosity after over £900,000 was raised during their latest appeal for Tearfund.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched back in November, Break the Cycle of Poverty aimed to raise £350,000 in shopper donations over three months, a figure the retailer committed to match, with every penny of the total going to help people living in extreme poverty around the world.

In total, generous shoppers and supporters of the campaign raised an incredible £453,443 which has been matched by the retailer to total a record-breaking £906,886, superseding the previous record amount raised during the 2023/24 appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Thompson, NI Director at Tearfund, thanked shoppers and their retail charity partners, alongside ambassadors who helped share their experiences and encouraged donations throughout the appeal, Chef Stephen Jeffers and Ulster Rugby’s Rob Lyttle.

Chris commented: “This is just an absolutely outstanding total to have raised for the families we work with around the world. It is incredible to think our supporters have helped us raise close to £1 million in just three months.

“Not only have Spar, Eurospar and ViVo shoppers been so generous with their donations, but the individual retailers and our ambassadors have been so generous with their time and in sharing their own personal experiences about why the work Tearfund does strikes a chord with them. They helped us expand our approach this year, especially working with Stephen Jeffers’ to create a special Demo and Dine event which brought such generosity from the attendees.”

Breaking the cycle of poverty is an ongoing aim for Tearfund and this fantastic appeal total takes a huge step forward in helping families like Lokhu’s, who live in Marsabit County, Kenya. When the worst drought in 40 years hit Kenya, Lokhu could no longer afford to keep her children in school. They went from having two meals a day to just one, and living five miles from the closest borehole, without water they would not survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to donations from the Spar, Eurospar and ViVo appeal, Tearfund was able to respond quickly through their church partner to provide emergency support. This help enabled Lokhu and her community to rebuild and undertake training to futureproof their community against climate change, helping to break the cycle of poverty for good.

Bronagh Luke from Spar NI recently visited Rwanda with some of her colleagues, experiencing first-hand how the money raised during the annual appeals helps to lift families who have been plunged into poverty due to conflict and extreme weather conditions, to name a few.

She said: “In Rwanda we met many other families like Lokhu’s who have been able to learn drought-resistant farming techniques from rebuilding their communities alongside Tearfund’s church partners. Thanks to our appeals over the years, Tearfund has been able to provide emergency support on the ground, while also working with families to deliver skills and training to help them stand strong in the face of the climate crisis.

“We know it has not been an easy year to spare money but I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our shoppers who have smashed through our shopper donation goal, giving their spare change and bringing their communities together through special events to help others around the world who need the tools to help them lift themselves out of poverty for good.

“We are extremely proud to present Tearfund with a cheque for this total, and to know it is going to help many families and communities rebuild their lives sustainably for the future.”