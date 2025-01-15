Retailers open all-new community supermarket in Cloughmills

Store owners Eileen, Richard and Lucy Moore officially opening the rebranded EUROSPAR community supermarket.

THE Moore family, who have been serving the local community in Cloughmills for 45 years, have rebranded their store into an all new EUROSPAR community supermarket, providing the area with an extended range of services and products.

Moore’s EUROSPAR Cloughmills employs 30 people from the local area who are dedicated to serving their neighbours.

The family’s original store was first opened as a local convenience store in 1980. Since then, the family have invested in numerous refurbishments and extensions with the biggest transformation in 2012 when the store was extended to offer a food-to-go deli serving hot breakfast and lunch throughout the day, as well as a local butchery counter. In 2016 the family also added an Off License to the store.

Now part of the Henderson Group’s EUROSPAR brand, the supermarket offers a new Barista Bar coffee to go machine, SPAR Enjoy local and The Kitchen range offering options for tonight’s tea, and an expanded range of fresh and local produce.

This new offering is in addition to the existing instore ATM, four-pump fuel forecourt, 20 parking spaces for shopper convenience and the Moore’s of Cloughmills own range of meals prepared in store.

The team will continue to be dedicated towards making a positive difference throughout the Cloughmills community and have committed to fundraising for EUROSPAR’s charity partner Cancer Fund for Children.

Richard Moore, store manager, commented: “We’re thrilled to be joining the EUROSPAR family. We have always worked hard to develop and progress the store to meet the needs of our shoppers and converting to the EUROSPAR supermarket brand allows us to continue to do just that.

“The new ranges, services and extended products this new store brings for our community is exciting to the Moore family and the whole team here at the store, enabling us to provide a one stop shop with everything our shoppers need under one roof. Shoppers can also enjoy better value on everyday essentials, including prices of over 1,000 products in-store now matched to Tesco.

“For 45 years the Moore family have had the privilege of serving this wonderful community, and now we’re thrilled to be entering this exciting new chapter, we can’t wait to see what the future holds as EUROSPAR Cloughmills.”

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group, says this is particularly exciting as the retailers join the EUROSPAR family as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary in Northern Ireland.

Mr Doody added: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Moore’s and their team to the EUROSPAR brand and the Henderson Group family, especially on this milestone year for the brand.

“The new supermarket will enhance shoppers’ experiences remarkably, providing everything they need under one roof and on their doorstep.

“The Moore family has had an incredible 45 years of serving their neighbours, with a significant presence in the local community and we look forward to many successful years of Moore’s EUROSPAR Cloughmills.”

Moore’s EUROSPAR Cloughmills is open Monday-Saturday, 7am-9pm and Sunday, 8am-9pm.