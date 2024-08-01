Retro: 14 old photographs from the Dublin Horse Show from the Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 16:33 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 14 in total are all from the Dublin Horse Show which was held in August 1982.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

The supreme champion hunter, Royal Mint, owned by Hugh McCusker, Annesborough Road, Lurgan pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982. The horse is ridden by Catherine Abbott at the presentation of the Waterford Crystal Trophy. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The supreme champion hunter, Royal Mint, owned by Hugh McCusker, Annesborough Road, Lurgan pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1982. The horse is ridden by Catherine Abbott at the presentation of the Waterford Crystal Trophy. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

