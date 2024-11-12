Retro: 20 fantastic old Farming Life photographs from the 2006/07 archives

These photographs relate to sheepdog trial events which were held around the country in the years 2006 and 2007. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Colm Doherty and Eammon McAuley have a chat at the trial in Lady Hill Antrim.Pic Kevin Mcauley

Tammy Hoy (left) of Hoy's Farm House Ice Cream, who was one of the guest demonstrators Parkgate Primary School's 'Count Down to Xmas' evening, which was held in the Jim Baker Stadium on Tuesday night, is pictured with Mrs Phillipa Peden, Lynn Ellison and Fiona Black. AT49-329JC

Elizabeth McAlister Reserve overall flock with David and James Fullerton Gavin Shanks sponsor Judge Kevin Buckle and National secretary Rachel Buckle at the Beltex dinner at the Ross Park Hotel in Kells...Pic Kevin McAuley