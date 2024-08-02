Retro: 20 more photographs from the Farming Life 1981 August archive

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 20 in total are from August 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane's Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives

Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane's Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives

Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981073.jpg

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981074.jpg

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1981 is Mennil Watson from Crossgar, who won the Grade E jumping competition on Imperders Girl and the Grade D competition on Moonraker. Both horses were owned by the McLoughlin Brothers of Millbank, Newtownards. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

4. Pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1981 is Mennil Watson from Crossgar, who won the Grade E jumping competition on Imperders Girl and the Grade D competition on Moonraker. Both horses were owned by the McLoughlin Brothers of Millbank, Newtownards. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1981 is Mennil Watson from Crossgar, who won the Grade E jumping competition on Imperders Girl and the Grade D competition on Moonraker. Both horses were owned by the McLoughlin Brothers of Millbank, Newtownards. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

