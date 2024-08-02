These photographs, there are 20 in total are from August 1981, so they are 43 years old.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
You can find more of our videos here.
1. Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives
Sizing up their chances of a win while they wait their turn to compete as the sheepdog trials at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, in August 1981 are, from left, Caldwell Hampbell, Castlederg, Thomas McVeigh, Saintfield, and George Harper, Castlerock. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
2. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981073.jpg
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
3. NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981074.jpg
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
4. Pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1981 is Mennil Watson from Crossgar, who won the Grade E jumping competition on Imperders Girl and the Grade D competition on Moonraker. Both horses were owned by the McLoughlin Brothers of Millbank, Newtownards. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
Pictured at the Dublin Horse Show in August 1981 is Mennil Watson from Crossgar, who won the Grade E jumping competition on Imperders Girl and the Grade D competition on Moonraker. Both horses were owned by the McLoughlin Brothers of Millbank, Newtownards. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage