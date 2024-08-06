Retro: 22 old photos from the vintage events held in the Glens of Antrim down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

Following on from our recent Retro pictures from the Carnlough Vintage Fair, we have this week old photographs from vintage events which had been held in Glens of Antrim down through the years.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. Ann Cosgrove Cushendall pictured during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. Assembley point Cushendall during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. Brian Duffin Cushendall pictured during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. James McCollum leads the Cloughmills club during the Glens Vintage club's May Day drive.Pic Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Ann Blaney/Kevin McAuley Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Antrim
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice