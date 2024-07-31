Retro: 24 more old photos from the Carnlough Vintage Fair down through the years from the Farming Life archive

These photographs, there are 24 in total are all from Carnlough Vintage Fair down through the years.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Busy selling the Carnlough Vintage Society ballot tickets during the Carnlough Vintage and Heritage Fair are Joanne Gaston, Fiona Rodgers and Orla McKenna. INLT 31-419-PR

Sheep shearing at the Carnlough Vintage and Heritage Fair. INLT 31-420-PR

Mary and James Dunlop admiring William Simpson's working waterwheel and cottage during the Carnlough Vintage and Heritage Fair. INLT 31-421-PR