Retro: 25 old photographs from the Ballyvoy open air sheep sales from the Farming Life archive

We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs relate the Ballyvoy open air sheep sales up in Co Antrim down through the years. There are 25 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Looking over the sheep for sale at Ballyvoy

