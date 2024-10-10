Retro: 26 more old photographs from around NI from 1980 from the Farming Life archives

We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are from the year 1980 and were taking all around Northern Ireland. There are 26 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.



Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

One of Ulster’s best-known horsemen, Jack Bamber, of Ballymena, was still active in the saddle, as pictured here in September 1980 in Ballymena Fairhill where he was exercising this young horse. The News Letter noted that “Ballymena and Bamber are synonymous with good horses, many of which have earned a high reputation for their jumping ability when exported to different parts of the world”. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

One of Ulster’s best-known horsemen, Jack Bamber, of Ballymena, was still active in the saddle, as pictured here in September 1980 in Ballymena Fairhill where he was exercising this young horse. The News Letter noted that “Ballymena and Bamber are synonymous with good horses, many of which have earned a high reputation for their jumping ability when exported to different parts of the world”. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage



Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage



Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

