Retro: 26 old photographs from around NI from 1980 from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are from the year 1980 and were taking all around Northern Ireland. There are 26 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

1 . FARMING LIFE JULY 5 1980007.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

2 . FARMING LIFE JULY 5 1980003.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

3 . NEWS LETTER JUNE 1980155.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

4 . FARMING LIFE JULY 5 1980005.jpg Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage