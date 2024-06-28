Retro: 27 All things Texel from the Farming Life archive down through the years

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

1 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

2 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . Farming Life archives Watching the Texel sale at Dungannon. Picture: Farming Life archivesPhoto: Farming Life archives Photo Sales