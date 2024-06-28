Retro: 27 All things Texel from the Farming Life archive down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1. Farming Life archives

Photo: Farming Life archives

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. Farming Life archives

Photo: Farming Life archives

Watching the Texel sale at Dungannon. Picture: Farming Life archives

3. Farming Life archives

Watching the Texel sale at Dungannon. Picture: Farming Life archives

Watching the Texel Premier Sale with interest at Dungannon. Picture: Farming Life archives

4. Farming Life archives

Watching the Texel Premier Sale with interest at Dungannon. Picture: Farming Life archives

