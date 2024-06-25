Retro: 27 photographs from the Moneymore Horse Fair down through the years

These photographs, there are 27 in total, are from the Moneymore Horse Fair down through the years.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Farming Life archives/Simon Robinson Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives/Simon Robinson Photo Sales

2 . Farming Life archives/Simon Robinson Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives/Simon Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Oisin and Tony Lavery captured at the annual Moneymore horse fair staged last Saturday.mm30-327sr Can you help identify anyone in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives/Simon Robinson Photo Sales