These photographs, there are 30 in total are from May 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

1 . NL may 1981 021.jpg Can you help identify who is in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

2 . NL may 1981 022.jpg Can you help identify who is in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

3 . NL may 1981 023.jpg Can you help identify who is in this old photograph?Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales