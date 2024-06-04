These photographs, there are 30 in total, were taken at the Ballymoney Shows which were held in 2006 and 2007, and there is also a photo from 1903.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In this weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Is Robert Calvin pictured with Gillian Blackhall Iain Mac Millan Donald Mac Iver and Charles Angus from the Highland Texel club during their visit to Ballymoney show

2 . This fascinating old photograph was taken at the Ballymoney Show in 2006 and 2007. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? This fascinating old photograph was taken at the Ballymoney Show in 2006 and 2007. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . Farming Life archives This fascinating old photograph was taken at the Ballymoney Show in 2006 and 2007. Can you help us with the names of those who are in the photographs? Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales