These photographs, there are 35 in total are from July 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Mary Hughes from Portaferry and Barbara Hollywood from Newry were determined to enjoy themselves at the Down Royal Ulster Derby race meeting in July 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Mary Hughes from Portaferry and Barbara Hollywood from Newry were determined to enjoy themselves at the Down Royal Ulster Derby race meeting in July 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl ArmitagePhoto: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

