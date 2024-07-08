These photographs, there are 35 in total are from July 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

British fishing expert Jack Martin and Association of Professional Angling instructors Roy Simpson and Sean O'Brien who help to run the fly casting competition at the Game Fair at Clandeboye Estate in Bangor in July 1981.

Shoot organiser David Brennan, second from left, marks up the score for Ivan Campbell, David Topping and Philip Bryans in the springing teal flush trap shooting competition at the Game Fair at the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor in July 1981.

Mrs Heather Parkes from Lurgan was competing in the gun trials with Werrion Junket, her flat coated retriever at the Game Fair at the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor in July 1981.