Retro: 38 photographs from the Farming Life archives from down through the years

These photographs, there are 38 in total, were taken down through the years, there are some from the 1980s, some from the 1990s and others from the 2000s.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In this weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
The Reverend Ian Paisley, chairman of the NI Assembly agriculture committee, pictured in January 1983 with egg producers at the modern unit of Mr Raymond Lyons, third right, near Hillsborough. Also included are Mr William Fullerton, UFU president, and Mr D Robinson, UFU vice president. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
2. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Mr Sam Wilson from Crumlin pictured in January 1983 with one of his prize winning heifers at a breed show and sale which was held at Banbridge by the NI Friesian Breeders Club. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
3. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
In November 1982 a new £2¼ million pork and bacon factory had been opened by Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd at Ballylummin, Ahoghill. Farming Life reported that it was one of the most modern factories in Europe. Mr Michael Webster, left, chairman of Fitch Lovell Plc, who unveiled the plaque for the official opening of the factory. On the right is Mr T L McElderry, chairman of Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
4. Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
In November 1982 a new £2¼ million pork and bacon factory had been opened by Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd at Ballylummin, Ahoghill. Farming Life reported that it was one of the most modern factories in Europe. Pictured are workers busy in one of the bacon sections of the modern factory. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.