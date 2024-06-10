Retro: 38 photographs from the Farming Life archives from down through the years

3 . Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

In November 1982 a new £2¼ million pork and bacon factory had been opened by Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd at Ballylummin, Ahoghill. Farming Life reported that it was one of the most modern factories in Europe. Mr Michael Webster, left, chairman of Fitch Lovell Plc, who unveiled the plaque for the official opening of the factory. On the right is Mr T L McElderry, chairman of Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage