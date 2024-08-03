Retro: Another 20 more photographs from the Farming Life 1981 August archive

These photographs, there are 20 in total are from August 1981, so they are 43 years old.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

A section of the crowded sale ring during the judging of the Suffolk pedigree sheep at annual show and sale at Balmoral in August 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Stewart Hamilton from Dundonald, Belfast with the champion ewe lamb at the annual show and sale of Suffolk pedigree sheep at Balmoral in August 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

NEWS LETTER - AUGUST 1981143.jpg We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage