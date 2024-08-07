Retro: Another 21 old photos from the vintage events held in the Glens of Antrim down through the years

Following on from our recent Retro pictures from the Carnlough Vintage Fair, we have this week old photographs from vintage events which had been held in Glens of Antrim down through the years.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Faces at the Cushendall vintage rally on saturday.Pic Kevin McAuley Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Pictured at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally Cushendall on Saturday afternoon. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia. Photo: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley

Some of those who attended the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally Cushendall on Saturday afternoon. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia. Photo: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley

Darwin Gaston pictured at the Glens of Antrim Vintage Rally Cushendall on Saturday afternoon. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia. Photo: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley