Retro: Another 23 old photographs from vintage rallies held around NI from the Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 14:38 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs relate to vintage rallies which were held around Northern Ireland down through the years. There are 23 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: SIMON ROBINSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice