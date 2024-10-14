These photographs are from the year 1980 and were taking all around Northern Ireland. There are 25 in total.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. NL august 1980158.jpg
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
2. At the end of August 1980 both supreme and reserve championships at the Ile de France sheep show and sale at Balmoral were won by Mr Pat Quinn, Caledon, Co Tyrone. He is pictured receiving the championship cup from the judge Clive Hawes from England. On the left is Richard Carswell, Banbridge, who is holding the reserve champion. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
At the end of August 1980 both supreme and reserve championships at the Ile de France sheep show and sale at Balmoral were won by Mr Pat Quinn, Caledon, Co Tyrone. He is pictured receiving the championship cup from the judge Clive Hawes from England. On the left is Richard Carswell, Banbridge, who is holding the reserve champion. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
3. NL august 1980251.jpg
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
4. Pictured in late July 1980 is Mrs Frances Eastwood who is seen presenting the Thomas Joseph Eastwood Memorial Trophy to Mrs Freda Quinn, sister of the owner, Mr P O’Loughlin, left, after Court Play romped home to victory at Down Royal. Included are, Mr Paddy Hunt, chairman of Down Royal, Mr Barry Ross, the registrar, and the jockey’s father, Mr Clem Magnier. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Pictured in late July 1980 is Mrs Frances Eastwood who is seen presenting the Thomas Joseph Eastwood Memorial Trophy to Mrs Freda Quinn, sister of the owner, Mr P O’Loughlin, left, after Court Play romped home to victory at Down Royal. Included are, Mr Paddy Hunt, chairman of Down Royal, Mr Barry Ross, the registrar, and the jockey’s father, Mr Clem Magnier. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.