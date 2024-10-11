Retro: Another 26 old photographs from around NI from 1980 from the Farming Life archives

We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are from the year 1980 and were taking all around Northern Ireland. There are 26 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

John Moffitt from England and Hugh Robertson who explained the classification schemes and talked on preparation and exhibition points, give a careful eye to some of the of breed at British Friesian Society's exhibition at Balmoral, Belfast, in August 1980. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

2. John Moffitt from England and Hugh Robertson who explained the classification schemes and talked on preparation and exhibition points, give a careful eye to some of the of breed at British Friesian Society’s exhibition at Balmoral, Belfast, in August 1980. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

