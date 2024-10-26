Retro: Once when cattle charming and the ‘evil eye’ caught folks’ imaginations (1927)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sitting here in the “enlightened” and “scientific” and “civilised world” of the 21st it is hard to believe that there was a long belief, indeed a conviction, in witchcraft was prevalent in folk beliefs.

Indeed, the Witchcraft Act of 1735 was not repealed until 22 June 1951, and since we are approaching Hallowe’en its timely to reflect on the belief of witchcraft in the province of Ulster, and wider afield.

Writing for the News Letter in October 1927, Clifford Carter observed: “Scattered throughout the length and breadth of the province there are still to be found persons whom the country folk credit with the power of performing extraordinary actions.

“To strike folk dead with thunder, to blind them with lightning, to scorch them with heat, to blight their crops and to distemper their cattle, all these powers were, and to some extent still are, supposed to be within the reach of what is known as ‘witch’s power’.”

This interest in witchcraft had no doubt come about in October 1927 because of a case before the Assizes at Bodmin in Cornwall which saw Mary Hearn, aged 68, being sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretences from an old Cornish gardener named Richard Harris Paddy, of St Mawes. There was a second count against her, that she had unlawfully pretended to use “a certain kind of witchcraft, sorcery, or enchantment.”

He added: “It came as a shock to most people to discover that the power of the ‘evil eye’ is still firmly believed in by country folk in Co Tyrone. We read with amazement how an Ulster farmer at Dungannon October Assizes alleged that his cattle had been 'blinked' by a woman, and that to break the spell he had been forced to burn thatch from the witch's cottage under the stricken cattles’ nostrils and to tie red rags to their tails.

“An ancient inhabitant, of Cormullah [Co Tyrone] who gave evidence claimed to possess the cure for ‘blinking’, and said that people came to him from far and wide to have their cattle cured of the ‘blink’. He cured the ‘blink’ by the use of salt in the name of God.

“Faith in the existence of the evil eye is one of the most venerable of human beliefs. To avert its influence many devices have been adopted, such as ‘scoring above the mouth’. In 1814, a Scots farmer suspecting an old woman of charming his cattle, went to her with a horseshoe and scored her forehead so severely that she died. In ancient Ireland, hares were thought to have the power of ‘blinking’ cattle, and were believed to be witches in disguise.”

The belief that witches had the power of assuming the forms of animals was a very ancient one, observed Carter: “Giraldus Cambrensis, writing in the twelfth century, says that certain old hags in Ireland possessed the power of turning themselves into hares, and in that shape they sucked the milk from cows. A popular tale, still told in Ulster, concerns a herdsman who having wounded a hare which he discovered suckling one of his cows, tracked it to a solitary cabin, where he found an old woman, smeared with blood, and gasping for breath, extended almost lifeless upon the floor. In Ulster there used to be a general slaughter of hares every May Day.”

Carter added: “It is strange to find that pagan ritual indulged in during the Middle Ages is still practised. The customs of plucking a handful from the ‘witch’s’ dwelling and burning it after it had been purified by a sprinkling of salt and water, is centuries old. The ashes must be buried at the change of the moon.

“Another very ancient usage is to break the spell by scratching the witch’s arm with a pin until the blood comes. If, however, the witch is not available, the next best method is to do this symbolically by tying red ribbons or cloth to the person or animal who has been bewitched. That is the reason why an Ulster farmer of today tied red rags to his cows’ tails. The colour red is supposed to attract and absorb the first glance of the evil eye. It is believed to be inimical to witchcraft of all kinds, and is constantly used from Donegal to Japan, both alone and as a strengthener of other amulets against the evil eye.”

Next week I will look at the story around Montgomery’s cow and the unfortunate ‘Carmoney Witch’, Mary Butters, who was tried for murder in 1808.