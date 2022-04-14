Return of Ballymena Show a welcome boost for local agri industry

Hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association and supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the popular annual event offers a fun filled day out for all the family – with exhibits ranging from sheep shearing to horses and displays of some of Northern Ireland’s finest livestock.

The Home Industries section, meanwhile, showcases displays of photography, crafts and floral art, with the trade section offering a multitude of stalls, machinery exhibitions and entertainment.

Following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Show makes its big come back this year on 18th June at Ballymena Livestock Market and it anticipated to attract thousands of visitors.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co. Antrim Agricultural Association Chairman Robert Dick, Mid&East Antrim Mayor William McCaughey, and Co. Antim Agricultural Association President Sam Smith.

The Mayor said: “The Ballymena Show is always a tremendous highlight in the calendar each year for Mid and East Antrim, with thousands travelling from across the borough and much further afield to experience what has long been renowned as a fantastic day out for all the family weather involved in farming or not.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is extremely proud to be supporting the Show and shining a light on all that is good about local farming, food, entertainment, livestock and agricultural machinery.”

The Mayor said the Show provides the opportunity to recognise the importance of the farming and agri-food industry in Northern Ireland.

“Our local farmers and agri-food businesses are the lifeblood of our economy in Mid and East Antrim and wider Northern Ireland,” he said, “but, like all businesses, they have faced major challenges over the past two years of the pandemic.

“The return of the Show this year will provide an opportunity for us to celebrate the resilience of our agricultural industry and show our support and appreciation for the critical role it plays in our economy and in our local communities.”

Ballymena Show Chairman Robert Dick commented: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Ballymena Show at Ballymena Livestock Mart - our second year at the venue following on from the success of 2019, which attracted hugely positive comments.

“Getting the Show up and running again is important to farmers and non-farmers in the local area alike. We are currently planning many fun filled activities for all the family to enjoy as well as lots of new activities and exhibitions, so this year’s Show promises to be better than ever.”