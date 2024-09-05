Official unveiling of the revamped business unit in Greysteel.

A DERELICT building in Greysteel has been transformed into a modern business premises as part of a regeneration project supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The project, which was part funded through the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, involved complete renovation works to the business unit located on the Clooney Road in Greysteel.

The previous bicycle shop has now been renovated from top to bottom, including a replacement roof, new doors and windows, new ceilings, a new heating system, and updated electrics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the extensive work, the premises is suitable for number of uses and will be a fantastic addition to the village.

Welcoming the completion of the project, Mayor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The renovation work and funding provided by the Department for Communities through the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme has helped to provide much needed commercial rental space for Greysteel.

“Council is pleased to offer this support, helping transform several vacant and dilapidated commercial premises across the borough back into use and I wish the new tenant at Clooney Road the very best of luck in their venture.”

A DfC official added: “We welcome the opening of these new premises which will provide additional commercial facilities to be used by the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The completion of this scheme, as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme, demonstrates further evidence of how collaboration between the department and colleagues in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can deliver benefits for all.”

The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

Under this funding programme, projects have also been delivered in Armoy, Cushendall, Garvagh, Mosside, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin, with more projects underway in Bushmills, Dernaflaw, Dervock, Drumsurn and Gortnaghey to create new and enhanced facilities.

All projects delivered under the scheme will be completed by the end of March 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictured at the official unveiling of the revamped business unit in Greysteel are Columba Mailey, SG Construction, Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, Garry Caldwell, Funding Support Officer, Mayor Ciaran McQuillan, Councillor Dermot Nicholl, Roland Gurney, business unit owner, and Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities.