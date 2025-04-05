Review your livestock insurance as valuations surge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rate of increase in the valuation figures associated with all classes of livestock over recent months has caught even the most seasoned analysts of these trends by surprise.

Currently the price of all the livestock categories maintained on farms across Northern Ireland sit at record-high levels. But it’s the pace at which this change has come about that has the real influence, from an insurance perspective.

The risk of underestimating the values of livestock for which insurance cover is sought has always been an issue here in Northern Ireland. And in many ways, this should not come as a surprise.

When agreeing a policy at the outset, the farmer is always left in a position of thinking ahead in terms of the relevant livestock valuations as time progresses.

For example, in the natural course of any farming year, weanling calves will develop into mature stores or finished beef animals, lambs are born and will further develop while weanling heifers will develop into point of calving herd replacements.

All these changes bring about an increase in animal valuations. However, the last number of months has brought about rapid market changes that no one could have foreseen.

Consequently, livestock valuation figures for herd and flocks cited for insurance purposes back at the beginning of 2025 – a mere three months ago – may already be well out of step with commercial reality.

Given this fast-changing reality, farmers may wish to review the herd and flock valuation figures referenced in previously agreed insurance policies as a matter of priority.

Meanwhile, the scourge of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) continues to significantly challenge both our dairy and beef sectors.

Approximately one in ten of Northern Ireland’s cattle herds are impacted by the disease at the present time.

And with this scenario comes the accompanying bTB restrictions. Dairy farmers are very much in the firing line, where this matter is concerned. Very quickly, they find themselves having to manage a significant increase in livestock numbers.

Yes, reactor animals are fully compensated for, in terms of their direct market value, by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

However, this leaves the matter of insurance cover on the rest of the herd. The fact that animal numbers increase means that total valuation figures increase accordingly.

This leaves affected farmers facing the prospect of not getting the full valuation for lost animals if the insurance cover figure does not reflect the full valuation of the herd.

And, so again, insurance policies should be amended accordingly in these circumstances.

Turnout is a pivotal period of the farming year. The coming weeks will see large numbers of animals moved from their winter accommodation out to pasture.

All this activity brings with it an inherent insurance risk and or liability.

Animals can injure themselves while moving on to lorries or trailers. And the same risk is equally prevalent while unloading takes place. This raises the question of adequate insurance cover being in place to cover such incidents, should they arise.

And of course, animals let out into fields for the first time in many months will be happy to test out the strength and fitness-for-purpose of every fence they encounter.

This can lead to stock breaking out into gardens and other landowners’ properties or ending up on public roads.

Given this backdrop, it is vitally important that all public liability insurance cover reflects this significant risk.

The current strength in almost all Agri commodity prices is serving to boost cash flows on farms right across Northern Ireland.

In turn, farmers are investing in better machinery and tractors with enhanced levels of specifications.

In many cases the opportunity to change and update cars and farm jeeps will also be taken.

