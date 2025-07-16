‘Revvv It Up’ Festival set to become new family event of the year

BRM Director Stephen Kealey with mum Carmel, who developed significant sight loss due to a whole in the retina three years ago, and wife Pamela.

THE people of Dungiven and the surrounding areas are eagerly anticipating the return of the action-packed family festival roaring into Ballyguddin Road, Dungiven, this weekend (July 19-20).

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now extended to two days, the Revvv It Up festival weekend is bursting with live music, family fun, food, and full-throttle thrills.

With local musical acts including Taylor Swift (The Tribute), Hitmen & Her, The Untouchables, Cellar Door Band and more, there’s also lots of family fun, including modern and vintage tractor competitions, professional lawnmower racing and Tug ‘O’ War, and kids' entertainment featuring bouncy castles, Disney mascots and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival organiser Stephen Kealey, Director of BRM group, said: “We’re a family company and we wanted to create an event which was an opportunity for people of all ages in the area, particularly those of an agricultural background, to get together with family and friends for a day to remember, whilst providing opportunities for networking amongst local businesses in the sector.

“I had heard about the increasing popularity of Tractor Pulling competitions elsewhere in Europe, and after taking part in one myself, I wanted to showcase the skill and thrill in Northern Ireland.

“This year we have increased capacity after a sold-out pull in 2024, creating two competition lanes, ensuring Revvvs are flat out.”

This year's festival charity partners are the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen hopes to raise awareness that these charities are available to support people in the community following personal experiences.

He said: “They’re both charities deeply personal to myself. It was a privilege to raise over £16,000 for Pulmonary Fibrosis last year in honour of local man Gerald McGonigle, affectionately known as ‘Fudge’. This year we’re also partnering with RNIB following my own mother’s recent sight loss.

“I’m so proud of how she has come through such a difficult time in her life, and we want to ensure other families know that RNIB can also help them face the future with confidence.”

Mum Carmel described her sight loss journey and determination to continue living a full and active life: “I never did have vision in my left eye. It never developed properly, and I was very short-sighted in my right, but glasses always corrected it, and I led a very fulfilling life: I raised my four boys, helped on the farm, and worked various jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My last job was with Royal Mail, where I worked for 19 years as a cleaner, and loved it. I would come in early to bake scones, bread, and make tea for the staff, making sure they’d a good breakfast before they went on their rounds.

“However, about three years ago, I noticed something wasn’t right with my vision, and was diagnosed with a large hole in my retina. It was a lengthy and challenging process to try and save my sight, which included having to stay awake for the six to eight hour operations, and lay flat for a full seven days. But I was fighting for my sight.

“Unfortunately, the operations were not successful, and I had to accept that my vision would not get better. Everything is very blurred now. I can see colours, but wouldn’t be able to see detail or make out faces.

“Sensory support have been a huge help, alongside my family and now RNIB. I’ve had adaptations made to the house, got things like a talking watch, and despite my initial hesitance, after a bad fall, I accepted that I was going to have to learn to use the white cane to keep my independence. I wasn’t going to just sit in a corner and do nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, I still do all the things I love – my granddaughter helps with the baking, I still enjoy a shopping trip, and dancing the night away. I’m still me. You do some things differently, you have to be a problem solver, but you just have to learn and keep going.”

The full line up for the event, including tickets and competition registration details can be found at brmrestoration.co.uk/revvvitup. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day.