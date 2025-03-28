Road racers who put their faith to the test

Kevin Keyes is an accomplished circuit racer but is competing in road racing for the first time.

EACH May, around 100 motorcycle road racers from across the world make a sporting pilgrimage to Northern Ireland to take part in the iconic North West 200.

To outsiders, racing on closed public roads at speeds in excess of 200mph might be hard to understand. For many of those who do it, it’s an all-consuming passion – providing a sense of purpose, community and fulfilment.

For some religious faith plays an important, but often hidden, role in the lives of many of those involved. But for others faith in themselves, an undying love for the sport, and a belief in plain good luck is what fuels them. Road racing is part of who they are. And it’s something that informs how they think about the risks associated with a sport they love but which is often dangerous and sometimes fatal.

A new BBC film, Ride Or Die, a DoubleBand Films production for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC One, explores how faith, grief and the risk of fatality push a diverse cast of racers to the limit in the weeks leading up to one of the world’s fastest road races.

Ride or Die features Lee Johnston, a five-time winner at the North West 200. The Northern Ireland racer, now living in Huddersfield, had a near fatal accident at the race in 2023. On a journey of recovery to compete in the 2024 race, he is in a race of his own to be ready.

A trailblazer in the world of road racing, Maria Costello MBE, is one of only a handful of women in the sport. Having raced for 30 years, Maria explains that it was often in defiance of her mum’s wishes that she raced. However she is now in a different place. Having recently lost her mum to cancer, Maria is determined to get back racing for the first time since her loss – noting that racing gives her something that she needs.

The film, commissioned as part of the BBC’s Hot House commissioning initiative with support from Northern Ireland Screen, gets behind the visors to find out where the riders find their strength, and rationale, to deal with the risks. Is it better to live a life doing what you dream of, even if it’s so inherently dangerous? And what, do they believe, will keep them safe from harm while threading their way between walls and trees on country roads – faith in their ability or faith in religion?

Those taking part are supported by family – who are there to help, count down the laps and to worry. The film hears how they watch from behind the barriers as their loved ones push the limits – some praying while hoping for their safe return. Others have had to look to their faith when the worst happens.

The film hears the very personal journey of the family of Jamie Hodson from Wigan. Jamie was killed racing at the Ulster Grand Prix. His brother, Rob, recalls how he was involved in the accident while Jamie’s parents tell how they both grew stronger in their faith afterwards.

Kevin Keyes, from County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland, is an accomplished circuit racer but is competing in the much more dangerous sport of road racing for the first time. With his family worried about his new venture, how will his beliefs and his own experiences of loss, and his family’s strong faith, help him on his journey.

Through the work of retired Presbyterian Minister Reverend John Kirkpatrick, the film also explores the relationship between some of those in road racing and the Christian faith. As a race chaplain for more than 30 years, Rev Kirkpatrick has officiated at the funerals of several riders who have lost their lives at the races. He fosters a sense of community in the paddock while examining the conflict between the sanctity of life and a sport that involves great risk.

Ride or Die is also part of the BBC’s Faith and Hope season returning for 2025 with content across Network TV and Radio alongside bespoke programming on BBC Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Local Radio.

Ride or Die will be shown on BBC Northern Ireland on Wednesday, April 9, at 10.40pm and again on BBC One nationally on Thursday, April 10, at the same time.