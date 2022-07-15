Road reopens after security alert

Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object, which has now been declared as a hoax device.
The road has now reopened.
Detective Inspector Michael Winters commented: “As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area and may have noticed any suspicious or untoward activity on the afternoon of Wednesday 13 July.
“To help assist with our enquiries, we would ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken from the area between this time frame to contact police.
“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1059 13/07/22.” You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/