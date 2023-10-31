The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads from today (Tuesday 31 October) until Thursday 2 November as Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory, with flooding likely in places.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times with the arrival of Storm Ciarán. Squally showers on Wednesday morning will be accompanied by very gusty conditions. Later Wednesday and on Thursday, further rainfall may lead to flooding. It is likely that the heaviest rain will be in southern and eastern coastal counties.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings:

- Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

- If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

- Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

- After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads. (Pic: stock image)

- Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

- Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

- Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

- Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

- Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

- Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists, and motorcyclists:

- Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

- Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

- Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

- Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see their severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion here.

See advice for driving on flooded roads here and some advice on driving in strong winds here.