Road Tragedy: Teenager dies in weekend RTC
A young male has died following a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway last night (Sunday).
By Joanne Knox
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:32 pm
The RTC occurred between Moira and Lurgan.
Sergeant David Smart said: “Police received a report and responded around 10.50pm.
“Tragically, a male in his teens was pronounced dead at the scene. “We are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1799 03/04/22,” Sergeant Smart ended.