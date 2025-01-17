Rob Lyttle player tackles final weeks of Tearfund poverty appeal with SPAR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Lyttle, the former Ulster Rugby player, who now plays for Banbridge Rugby Club, has answered the call from Tearfund to back the final weeks of their Break the Cycle of Poverty campaign, in partnership with SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA.

The appeal, which has been running since November, aims to raise £350,000 through shopper donations, which will be matched by the retailers, meaning £700,000 could go towards people living in extreme poverty around the world.

Rob Lyttle, 27, played for Ulster Rugby and now coaches and plays for Banbridge Rugby Club. ”I am passionate about seeing families thrive, both on my own doorstep and further afield, in places like Kenya,” Rob said.

“That’s why I’m delighted to get behind Tearfund’s latest appeal, to help more families around the world break the cycle of extreme poverty and thrive - for good.”

Bronagh Luke, Rob Lyttle and Chris Thompson

Rob had the chance to visit East Africa when he travelled to Uganda last year with ‘Charlene’s Project’, a charity set up by his late sister-in-law. The charity has now funded several primary and secondary schools in Uganda. “I’d go back in a heartbeat”, says Lyttle, and he hopes to return with his family one day.

“Having visited Uganda last year, I know first-hand the need that some communities around the world are facing. I’m really encouraged by how generous the Northern Irish public is in its support for this appeal, and would love to see even more donations come in as the appeal ends.”

Chris Thompson, Tearfund’s director in Northern Ireland says the appeal has had fantastic engagement since it launched: “Tearfund exists to empower individuals to break the cycle and lift themselves out of extreme poverty. The money raised by this appeal will help people like Lokhu.

“When the worst drought in 40 years hit Kenya, Lokhu could no longer afford to keep her children in school. Hunger quickly became a frightening reality for her family. And, as they live five miles from the closest borehole, without water they were not going to survive.

“Thanks to the kindness of our supporters, such as that of those who’ve donated to this year’s partnership appeal with SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO stores in Northern Ireland, Tearfund was able to quickly respond through our church partner to provide emergency support. Since then, together we have helped the community rebuild and introduced vital training so people would not be so severely impacted by climate change.”

Over the past 12 years, fundraising by shoppers in SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO, ViVOXTRA and ViVO Essentials stores in Northern Ireland, matched by the retailers, has positively impacted over half a million people living in extreme poverty around the world.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI continued: “Matching every pound raised through the Break the Cycle of Poverty campaign means even more families experiencing poverty around the world can build their own resilience and break the cycle of food poverty once and for all.

“SPAR NI has a cohort visiting Rwanda this year, where we will meet families that our appeal has enabled them to rebuild their communities and provide for each other after devastating floods and droughts. Having Rob on board to tackle these final weeks and bring even more funds into this worthwhile appeal, while engaging with him on why Tearfund’s work is so important, has been fantastic and we’d like to say a big thank you to him and chef Jeffers for their time and efforts for this year’s appeal.”

Break the Cycle of Poverty campaign will run until 31st January 2025, with donation boxes in SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA stores throughout Northern Ireland. Shoppers can also donate online and find out more via tearfund.org/spar.