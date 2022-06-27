Robotic technology is reducing labour and improving efficiency

Organised by Lely Center Eglish, the one-day event on Wednesday 29 June will take place at the Millar family’s Clonboy Holstein Herd, from 11am to 3pm.

The farm is situated at 65 Moneynick Road, Randalstown, County Antrim, BT41 3HW.

Matt Millar, and wife Emma, run a herd of 140 pedigree Holstein cows. Calving all year round the herd is averaging 11,000 kilos at 4.19% butterfat and 3.39% protein.

Jim Irwin, Lely Center Eglish, is pictured with the Millar family from Randalstown, Matt, Emma, Laura, Emily and Sam, who are hosting a Lely Open Day on Wednesday 29 June from 11am to 3pm. Picture: Julie Hazelton

There is strong emphasis on zero grazing and the production of high-quality silage, which has contributed to the herd producing 4,294 litres of milk from forage.

The Lely Astronaut A5 robots have been up and running since the end of January 2021. Matt Millar is pleased with his investment, which has eased his daily routine on the farm.

“My old parlour was in need of modernisation. It was a five aside, and I was spending up to seven hours every day milking cows,” explained the Aurivo producer.

“I was milking twice-a-day, but it was getting a bit laborious. I’ve been using Cogent’s Precision Mating Programme for a number of years, and investing in pedigree genetics to improve milk yields and compositional quality. The cows have the ability to milk, and ideally, I should have been milking three times every day. With the facilities and limited labour this wasn’t an option.

The Lely Discovery cleans passages at regular intervals and keeps the cubicle shed clean and tidy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“The robots have certainly maximised production, and improved animal welfare, udder health and fertility. It’s a fast and efficient way to take milk from high yielding cows. I noticed a significant increase in yields within six weeks of installing the robots. My highest yielding cows are doing up to 60 kilos every day, while the top heifers are reaching up to 53 kilos.”

Matt and Emma Millar weighed up all the options. “Building a new parlour would have required a significant investment in a new shed and the layout of the farmyard. I was curious about robotic technology and visited local farms to see robots in action.

“Lely has an excellent reputation, and the experienced team at Lely Center Eglish provides an exemplary back-up service.

“I was particularly impressed with the iflow system, and the design of the Astronaut A5’s robotic arm.”

Robotic technology has increased efficiency and production in Matt Millar's dairy herd. Data on individual cows is stored in Lely's new cloud-based Horizon programme. Picture: Julie Hazelton

A small extension was required to accommodate the robots in the existing cubicle shed. The Lely team were on-hand to provide practical advice on shed layout and design.

“We decided to introduce a separation area in close proximity to the robots. This has proved very beneficial, and comes in useful for segregating cows on heat, those with conductivity or rumination alerts, or cows ready to dry off. Individual animals on the ‘attention list’ are automatically drafted into the separation area.”

Cows are naturally curious and nosey, which helps with the transition from a manual and regular milking routine to using robotic technology.

“I had a team of willing helpers, and after a couple of days pushing cows through the robots, they adapted to the new routine.”

The Clonboy Holstein herd is achieving 4,294 litres of milk from forage. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The herd is housed all year round, but cows have ‘free-range’ access to the fields surrounding the cubicle shed for exercise. “We’ve been operating a zero grazing system, weather permitting, for five years and it has been working well. It’s a dry farm and our land is in close proximity to the yard so it suits well. We usually start cutting grass at the beginning of February and carry on right through to November.”

Three cuts of silage are harvested annually. A TMR buffer feed compliments the fresh grass on a daily basis, and cows also receive concentrates to a maximum of 10 kilos per head per day in the robots. During the winter months the fresh grass is replaced by a TMR diet comprising of grass silage.

Matt’s daily routine has been further enhanced with the use of a Lely Juno silage pusher. “The cows eat huge volumes of grass, up to 12 tonnes per day. I usually zero graze at three regular intervals every day. The Juno pushes the grass, or silage, up to the feed barrier every hour, which means there is fresh forage in front of the cows round the clock.

“It’s a great machine, and definitely reduces labour on a daily basis. Another piece of technology that I couldn’t be without is the Lely Discovery. It scrapes slatted areas and passages routinely throughout the day and keeps the shed clean and tidy.

“Lely’s robotic technology is farmer-friendly. I can access a host of information on individual cows using Lely’s new Horizon cloud-based system. All information is available 24-7, and can be accessed via a computer or from an App on my smartphone. The information is compatible with Keenan’s Pace system, and my nutritionist can log in and view the data.”

Matt concluded: “Investing in Lely technology has been life-changing! I don’t have to get up as early in the mornings, and I’m usually finished by 7pm in the evenings.

“I manage the majority of routine jobs on the farm by myself, and I enjoy spending more time with family and friends. If I am away from the farm, I’m am not clock-watching and panicking to get back home for milking. There is no way I’d go back to milking cows in a parlour.”

Jim Irwin, Lely Center Eglish, said: “There is a growing demand for labour-saving robotic technology on dairy farms. The forthcoming open day will give farmers an opportunity to view a number of Lely products in action.

“Visitors will also have an opportunity to speak to a number of other farm-suppliers during the open day. We are looking forward to welcoming representatives from Cogent, Zero Grazer, Teemore Engineering, Keenan and nutritionist Fergus Crowch.

“Everyone is welcome!”