Robson’s herd records notable double at sales held in Perth (1985)

A Northern Ireland Simmental herd recorded a notable double at the Perth sales which had been held during this week in 1985, reported Farming Life.

William Robson and Sons, Doagh, won the Simmental championship with a bull which went on to fetch top breed price.

The bull which carried off the championship was Kilbride Farm Perry, a March 1984 Orage son.

Perry was a performance tested bull and had gained elite status. He was Simmental Bull of the Year in Northern Ireland in 1985 - the second Orage son to win the title in four years.

The bull went on to make top breed price of 6,000 guineas.

Mr Robson said: “I am delighted with the success of the bull. We had a successful week. Buyers were more selective, but trade was better than we hoped for. It is pleasing to see that Perry is going to one of the top English herds as stock bull.”

Four bulls from the Robson herd averaged 2,700 guineas.

The junior breed champion fetched 4,400 guineas, and the runner-up to Perry changed hands for 4.200 guineas.

Another Orage son from a Northern Ireland herd fetched 2,800 guineas. Carmavey Prince, also a March 1984 calf, was shown by William Black, Crumlin.

The same price was paid for a bull exhibited by J Minnis and Son of Killinchy, Co Down.

John Henderson of Strabane sold a bull at 2,700 guineas.

The 14 Northern Ireland bulls sold grossed 29,800 guineas. Overall, 190 of the 206 Simmental forward changed hands to average almost £1,700.

Farming Life noted that in 1984, 208 had sold to an average of just over £1,800.

Charolais breeders from Northern Ireland failed to score any major successes in the judging ring.

Ernest Hall, Templepatrick, picked up a second place rosette, and a fourth place was awarded to a bull exhibited by Mrs M E Adams of Broughshane.

Trade at the Thursday sale produced some surprises; breeders who had hoped to get a good price did not, and some of those who did not had.

The top price among the local animals was 4,000 guineas, paid for a bull shown by James Owens of Broughshane.

Mr Hall's second place bull changed hands for 3,800 guineas.

Neil Martin of Dromara and J D and J C Heenan, Newcastle, sold bulls at 3,200 guineas each.

Charolais peaked at 13,000 guineas and the overall average rose by £47 to £2 .232.

Progeny of the Charolais sire Tattenhall Sylvain sold well at the event.

Thirty sons of the bull sold to an average of 3.230 guineas.

Farming Life noted: “Semen from Sylvain will be available in Northern Ireland in the near future.”

But Northern Ireland breeders were not only there to sell.

Stewartstown breeder Robert Eakin paid top price of 3 .900 guineas in the Romognola section to secure a bull.

And a top Aberdeen Angus bull was also bought for the Northern Ireland, a syndicate headed by Bill Armstrong, Lisnaskea, paid 3,400 guineas for a bull.

“The animal has the largest frame measurement of any Angus ever sold at Perth,” remarked Farming Life.

Ulster ‘blood’ tops in New Zealand: A Simmental bull out of a cow bred on a Co Down farm had sold for a breed record price in New Zealand, noted Farming Life.

The record-breaker – out of Irish Empress, a female exported to New Zealand in the late 1970s by Robert McBride of Killyleagh, Co Down – sold for the equivalent of £8,500 at an official North Island sale.

Mr McBride, a former president of the British Simmental Cattle Society told Farming Life: “Empress's mother, Manta, a cow imported from Germany in 1972 is still in my herd. She is now 15 years of age and is still breeding.

“Another of her calves, Irish Hester, a sister of Empress's, fetched the top female price of 4,800 guineas at a dispersal of part of my herd at the Perth sales two years ago. Two of Manta's calves are still in my herd.”

Empress also had numerous successes in the show-ring in New Zealand.

Mr McBride explained: “Empress was supreme champion of all breeds at the Royal New Zealand Show on two occasions – 1983 and 1984. She 25 won the Meat and Wool Cup and is the only animal ever to have carried off this award twice.”

A grand sire of the bull was Balig Agent, bred by J and R Stevenson of Ayrshire.

Simmental sires imported by the Scottish Milk Marketing Board also featured prominently in the pedigrees of a number of leading cattle auctioned at South and North Island sales.

A Scottish Herod son went at £4,250; a bull by Scottish Senator made £3,500; and there was a bid for £2,500 for a male sired by Scottish Marquis.

A total of 4,700 pedigree Simmental calves had been registered in New Zealand in 1984 and the breed was now the country's third most important beef breed.

Empress was one of four females exported to New Zealand by Mr McBride in the 1970s.