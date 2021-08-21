Rolling back the years as Ahoghill hits the big 90

The club is marking the milestone with a dinner dance in the Ballyscullion Park, Magherafelt, on Friday 10th September at 7.00pm.

The club first launched in 1931 and is proud to be celebrating its anniversary.

A club spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to hearing from our guest speaker for the night, YFCU president, Peter Alexander. It’s sure to be a big night for the club and we want as many people as possible to attend. If you are a past, present or family member you are invited to come along.’’