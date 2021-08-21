Rolling back the years as Ahoghill hits the big 90
Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club is getting ready to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
The club is marking the milestone with a dinner dance in the Ballyscullion Park, Magherafelt, on Friday 10th September at 7.00pm.
The club first launched in 1931 and is proud to be celebrating its anniversary.
A club spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to hearing from our guest speaker for the night, YFCU president, Peter Alexander. It’s sure to be a big night for the club and we want as many people as possible to attend. If you are a past, present or family member you are invited to come along.’’
Tickets cost £35 and are available from any committee member or contact club secretary Ruth Dick on 07522968738. Get your tickets now for a guaranteed good night’s craic with old friends. After the meal, music will be provided by the band Hitlist.