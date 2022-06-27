Rossmar learners get to grips with farming through Lantra Awards

The aim of this pilot scheme was to explore the benefits of the Lantra Awards for the young learners at Rossmar.

Lantra are one of the leading awarding bodies for land-based industries in both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

They develop quality training courses and nationally recognised qualifications that are delivered through a national network of training provider partners.

The Lantra Awards offer the young people at Rosmmar the opportunity to gain qualifications that are, not only industry recognised but, in this current economic climate, highly sought after.

Specialist teacher at the school, Mr Knox, flung open the gates to his family farm and welcomed learners inside.

There, they have been undertaking their studies while also learning a wide range of practical skills.

The young people have been looking at Health and Safety on the farm, better handling facilities for better management of livestock, fencing on the farm for sheep, conservation on the farm, the handling of sheep during pregnancy and the management of both facilities and feed rates prior to lambing.

The learners have been fantastic and have really shown a great work ethic.

There is a lot of responsibility involved in the course, providing care for animals, and the learners have responded magnificently to this, understanding the importance of caring for others.

The learners are all really looking forward to lambing time on the farm - nearly as much as the staff.

The group hope to gain more experience with livestock and rear and care for their very own group of calves in the coming term.

Throughout the running of the course, the school have been blown away by the generosity of the local community for both their time and gifts given to the group.

The learners have been on local farms to enhance their learning in relation to different farming practices, and they got to enjoy some farm fresh milkshakes from Chestnutt’s milk Hut, Portrush.

