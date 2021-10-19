Rostrevor farm with 44.65 acres and views of Carlingford Lough on the market for £845,000

Just look at that view - right down to Carlingford Lough!

This is a rare opportunity to acquire an impressive residential farm with approximately 44.65 acres of agricultural land, with the benefit of an extensive farmyard suitable for a range of enterprises.

The farmyard at 55 Newtown Road includes a five-link silo, five-link slatted lean-to with cubicle, five-link solid floor lean-to, four former stables with tack room, small courtyard with eight buildings, three-link hay shed, stone-built barn, garage with roller door and adjacent building divided into five units and sheep handling facilities with dipper and footbath.

A beautifully presented four-bedroom detached farmhouse sits at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, just on the outskirts of Rostrevor.

The farm on Newtown Road, Rostrevor currently on the market.

The spacious Co. Down property sits on around 1.9 acres of garden and yard, and is surrounded by an array of mature trees, providing plenty of privacy.

This home is located in a prime position, close to local primary schools and shops.

Inside, there are four large double bedrooms, two spacious living areas, an open-plan kitchen/dining area, separate utility room, downstairs WC and large bathroom upstairs.

High ceilings throughout the property provide an extra sense of space and openness, and a small stone shed to the rear offers plenty of additional storage.

The stunning four-bedroom farmhouse, nestled at the foot of the Mournes.

Available lots include number 55 Newtown Road, Rostrevor, and farm yard, with offers around £395,000.

Lot two is agricultural lands extending to 44.65 acres, with offers around £450,000.

Or, offers around £845,000 for the entirety.

The farm is located on the Newtown Road, approximately 1.5 miles from Rostrevor.

The master bedroom in the property.

Viewing of the property is by appointment with the selling agent, Best Property Services, Tel. 028 3026 6811.

Lands can be inspected at any time.

But, you need to be quick, as the closing date for offers is 29 October 2021.

The kitchen and dining area.

You could be looking out of this window to a sea of green.