Royal bull leaves Balmoral Castle behind for new life in Northern Ireland

A stunning Scottish Highland Bull, owned and bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II, has left Balmoral Castle behind to begin a new life in Northern Ireland.

​Northern Ireland Highland Cattle breeders Alastair and Linda Moore, from MayneCurragh Farm, Omagh, and Clive and Ashley Backus, Kildrum Highlanders Farm, Ballymena, are the new co-owners of this prestigious registered bull.

The bull’s Royal Pedigree Certified name is Eoin Mhor 1st of Balmoral.

This is the first Balmoral-bred bull to arrive in Northern Ireland.

Alastair Moore (right) and his wife Linda (first left) from MayneCurragh Farm with joint owners, Ashley and Clive Backus, from Kildrum Highlanders, Ballymena. (Pic: Isobel O'Brien)

Livestock haulier, Robert McCrerry, drove from Donegal to Balmoral Castle last week to privately collect this bull, which was purchased thanks to the help of Dochy Ormiston – the head stockman of Balmoral Castle and Michelle Shaughnessy, Co Longford.

The Moores also welcomed a beautiful show heifer, Gruagach 5th of Caradog, which they bought after seeing her exhibited at the Great Yorkshire Show and Royal Welsh Show – exported to Ireland with the help of Andrew Ewing.