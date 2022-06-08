Royal Highland judging honour for NI sheep breeder

Sam Small of the Randalstown flock purchased his first Bleu de Maine ewe lambs from Billy Robson and Jim Elliot in 1989.

Now, he is president and past chairman of the Bleu du Maine Sheep Society.

Sam commented: “My draw towards Bleu du Maine sheep was initially commercial but I was always interested in the breeding side of pedigree livestock so, as the second son of a dairy farmer, the opportunity to create my own enterprise was at the forefront of my mind.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Small, Ballymena.

“They are easy lambing, have good udders with plenty of milk, a high percentage of lambs born, all culminating in good profit per sheep,” Sam enthused.

As a keen advocate of importing sheep from Belgium and Holland, Sam is always keen to expand genetic boundaries.

Bleu du Maine bred at Randalstown have been sold to flocks across the water on the mainland, as well as the Republic of Ireland.

He continued: “On a personal level we have enjoyed much success at various shows, with two or three female champions at the Carlisle Premier Sale, and have sold numerous sheep who have gone on to have show careers for their new owners.”

Bleu du Maine at the Royal Highland Show in 2019. Image: Bleu du Maine Sheep Society

In recent times, Sam has been working had to promote the breed within Northern Ireland.

He has been instrumental in re-establishing the Northern Ireland breed club and having a Bleu stand at a leading show.