Royal Highland Show free app is launched

The app has been designed to provide the best way of navigating around the showground, allowing visitors to plan their day so as not to miss out on any of the exciting activities, classes, exhibits and shopping.

Featuring an interactive map of the Ingliston Showground, users can access an overview of what is going on in each area and be provided with wayfinding routes across the site.

The app will also enable Show organisers to highlight in real time specific ‘not to be missed’ events and attractions, such as the start of the Grand Parade, celebrity chef demonstrations or the show jumping Grand Prix.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Highland Show 2022. RHS brings the countryside to the city for four days a year. Picture Phil Wilkinson Issued on behalf of the Royal Highland Show and Represent Comms, Edinburgh.

Users will also be able to quickly access links to live results from the Showground as well as stream RHS TV straight to their devices.

The app can be downloaded on both iPhone and Android devices and is available for free in both the App Store and Google Play.

The app release comes as the Show celebrates its bicentenary in 2022, marking 200 years since the very first Highland Show took place in 1822. The app will also compliment the brand-new RHS TV, which will see a dynamic mix of live and pre-recorded content from the Show broadcast online throughout the four days, all available to access for free and featuring the perfect balance of livestock judging, equestrian classes, culture, interviews, food & drink and of course, the grand parade.