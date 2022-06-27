Royal Highland Show launches tickets for 2023

And with over 200,000 viewers of live online content on RHS TV, the reach of the Royal Highland Show has never been greater.

Celebrating 200 years of showcasing the best of the country’s food, farming and rural life, high-profile figures attending included First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, and Minister for Environment and Land Reform Màiri McAllan.

40,000 children attended for free in line with the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) charitable remit.

Royal Highland Show 2022

A limited number of Super Early Bird tickets for the 2023 Royal Highland Show (22nd – 25th June) have been released via the Show’s website (royalhighlandshow.org) priced at £27.50 (plus booking fee) with children 15 and under going FREE.

Commenting on the success of the 2022 Royal Highland Show, Bill Gray, RHASS Chairman, said: “It has been phenomenal to finally celebrate the return of the Royal Highland Show, and the attendance figures this year prove that the public felt the same way. What we offer is a totally unique day out, which everyone, no matter their walk of life, can enjoy to the fullest.

“The success of this very special bicentenary Highland Show is a testament to the hard work of the hundreds of staff and RHASS Directors who work tirelessly to put on this incredible event – one that’s loved equally by the farming community and urban audiences.”

Highlights for this year’s show included 305 trophies, collectively valued at over £4 million, awarded to the 919 cattle, 1913 sheep, 1911 horses and 123 goats competing

Furthermore, respected industry accolades were awarded to agri-tech pioneers in the RHASS Technical Innovation Awards. Pollock Farm Equipment and Penderfeed Livestock Equipment won Gold awards this year.

The Scottish Championships saw food and drink producers recognised for outstanding produce across competitions in Dairy, Honey, and Bread categories – Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour and Strathearn Cheese Co were amongst the winners.

Plans were also unveiled to name an equestrian ring in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s Jubilee year. The ‘Jubilee Ring’ is home to equestrian events in the showground, including show jumping. The ring will be formally unveiled at the 2023 Royal Highland Show. As part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative and in partnership with Scottish Woodlands, native and ornamental trees will be planted around the Jubilee Ring.

The show also demonstrated innovation with the launch of the RHS App, all the action being livestreamed through the Show’s online channel, RHS TV, and live and on-demand broadcasts through Facebook - the live/on-demand content has been viewed over 200,000 times in total from 82 countries. The content is available to view on demand via the RHS website.

Every year at the Show, one of the eight member regions of RHASS is showcased - this year it was the turn of the Highlands Presidential Team to celebrate their area. With the theme ‘Scotland’s Natural Capital – Highlands and Islands’, a specially created exhibition focused on tourism, culture, food & drink, renewable energy and tackling climate change in the region. A large section of the Scotland’s Larder food hall was also dedicated to producers from the Highlands and Islands.