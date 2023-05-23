5,135 entries have been confirmed across all sections, including beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, goats, heavy horse, light horse, private driving, harness grooming and decoration and heavy horse turnouts – an increase on last year’s 4,872 entries.

The Highland Hall will house 928 beef and dairy cattle. At 821 entries, the beef cattle classes have a strong showing, especially from native breeds, including the largest class Beef Shorthorns with 104 entries, Highlands with 97 and Aberdeen Angus with 71.

In the dairy section, at 116 the number of entries is just slightly down on 2022 (121). The Holstein class has the most entries at 46, with Ayrshires second at 24.

Sheep entries sit at 2,089 this year, up on last year (1,919). Leading the way is the Beltex section with 174 entries, with Texels in second at 142.

Entries remain strong for the two new classes introduced last year – Dutch Spotted remaining at 105 and Valais Blacknose at 51.

Several classes are up on 2022 figures – including Suffolk at 83 (2022: 63), North Country Cheviot (Hill Type) with 46 (2022: 29) and Hampshire Down with 57 (2022: 30).

Entries for the goat classes have seen their highest numbers in over 10 years, with 140 overall.

Dairy adults is the largest section at 50 entries, meanwhile the Pygmy class has seen a significant increase on last year, with entries jumping from six to 13.

Showing for the first time this year is the Angora breed with nine entries. In a change for 2023 there will be two days of goat judging, with the Royal Highland Show classes on Friday, then the Scottish Dairy Goat Show on Saturday.

The heavy horse section sees 397 entries this year. The Miniature Shetland classes have seen the biggest increase this year, with 68 compared to 59 last year.

The show’s single heavy horse driven class is now a qualifier for the brand new Horse of the Year Show Heavy Horse Driven Championship that takes place at the NEC Birmingham in October. The 42 entries are sure to deliver an amazing spectacle in the Main Ring on the Saturday of the show.

There are 1,648 entries across light horse classes, up over 200 on last year.

M and M under saddle remains the most popular class with 190 entries, closely followed by M and M workers with 169. Classes with an increase in entries for 2022 include show hunter ponies with 61 and coloureds in hand with 75.

The large numbers of mountain and moorland working hunter pony entries are no doubt attracted by the renowned Graham Barclay designed courses on the superb surface of the Jubilee Ring.

The Royal Highland Show is a Welsh Pony and Cob silver status show, with strong entries across the in hand Welsh sections competing for Welsh Pony and Cob Society silver medals.

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate. For further information and to purchase tickets please visit www.royalhighlandshow.org

