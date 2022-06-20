Royal Highland Show sells out for Friday and Saturday

Organisers have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets, following a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Over the weekend, the 50,000 per day ticket allocation for Friday and Saturday was snapped up ahead of the show’s bicentenary event this coming weekend.

Mark Currie, director of operations at the Royal Highland Show, said: “While some music events still have capacity, the Royal Highland Show is nearing sell-out with tickets only now available for Thursday and Sunday - and these dates are also selling fast.

Royal Highland Show 2018 parade.

“It is brilliant to see so many of the public keen to engage with the best of the country’s farming, food and rural life.

“Showcasing Scotland’s agri sector and connecting people with where their food comes from is a vital part of the show’s purpose.

“If for any reason you can’t attend this year, luckily you can still catch the action through RHS TV - it will be broadcast live from the showground over the four days and available to watch for free on the Royal Highland Show website.”

The Royal Highland Show, supported by the Royal Bank of Scotland, will take place 23-26 June 2022.

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online this year and no tickets will be available to buy on the gate.

The show will be broadcast online this year via RHS TV, funded by the Scottish Government.