Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market returns for third and final time this year

By Steven Moore
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
The recently appointed LCCC Chair of the Regeneration & Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp, joins Amber Jordan from Amber Jordan Design to announce the final Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the summer.placeholder image
GET ready to soak up the summer atmosphere one last time at this year’s final Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, returning to the scenic Dark Walk on Saturday, July 26, from 10am to 4pm.

A highlight of the local calendar, this bustling open-air market brings together some of Northern Ireland’s finest artisan producers, makers and creatives for a day of food, craft and community spirit.

Visitors can expect a mouth-watering line-up of street food vendors, small-batch food and drink producers, and artisan stalls featuring handcrafted homewares, jewellery, artwork and natural skincare.

Local favourites from the Lisburn & Castlereagh area, including Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, Krumb Bakery, and RARE Grazing, will be joined by popular street food and coffee names such as Loki’s Coffee, Pizza Street, The Hundredth Monkey, and CB Cheesy’s.

The market also welcomes independent artists and makers like Amber Jordan Design, Thomas Powell Pottery, and Wild About Soaps.

Set against the historic backdrop of Hillsborough Fort, the leafy Dark Walk provides the perfect setting for a relaxed, family-friendly day out. With live music, seating areas, and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s a chance to meet the makers, sample new flavours, and discover unique creations.

Entry is free and there is parking onsite with provision for accessible parking.

For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X/Twitter.

