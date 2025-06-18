Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market returns throughout the summer months

The recently appointed LCCC Chair of the Regeneration & Growth Committee Councillor Claire Kemp joins Rebecca Vance, of RARE Grazing, Amber Jordan from Amber Jordan Design, and Sadhbh Baker from Krumb Bakery to announce the return of the popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market.

ROYAL Hillsborough Farmers Market will return to the Dark Walk over the summer on Saturday, June 28, and Saturday, July 26, from 10am to 4pm.

The market proudly showcases a diverse offering of artisan traders with both seasoned and new-to-the-market food and drink producers alongside specialist street food vendors.

To add to the enjoyment of a visit to the market, a collection of stalls with local artists, artisan designers and makers with handcrafted homewares, jewellery and skincare will also feature.

The opportunity for visitors to explore Royal Hillsborough village when visiting the market is the icing on the cake. Bursting with history and charm, it is without doubt one of Northern Ireland’s most quaint and authentic villages.

Speaking about this year’s series of Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see the return of a summer series of Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, an event that brings so much vibrancy and pride to the village.

“These markets aren't just a celebration of local produce and culinary talent, they are a cornerstone of our community calendar, drawing visitors from near and far and offering a real boost to our local economy.

“The markets’ return marks a welcome moment of connection, creativity, and regeneration for Royal Hillsborough, and we’re proud to support these annual events.”

Visitors to the market will be greeted by the friendly faces of the stallholders on The Dark Walk, the idyllic treelined lane which draws you down to the entertainment and seating area in front of the historic Hillsborough Fort.

This year’s impressive line-up of food producers is led by Lisburn & Castlereagh area businesses, including Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes; Krumb Bakery and RARE Grazing.

Specialist street food and coffee are always a great draw at Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market with Loki’s Coffee, The Hatch, Pizza Street, The Hundredth Monkey, The Curious Farmer and CB Cheesy’s trading amongst others.

An impressive array of artisan culture and creatives from across Northern Ireland include Lisburn’s own Amber Jordan Design, joined by Thomas Powell Pottery, Susanna Banks Art, Wild About Soaps and Fiddle Fig.

Beyond the market, visitors can soak up the unique charm of Royal Hillsborough village, known for its rich history and historical buildings and beautifully kept public spaces.

Whether you’re a local or travelling from farther afield, the farmers market paired with the village’s independent shops, eateries and attractions, makes for a perfect day out.

There will be something to delight everyone, including your four-legged friends – be sure to stop by the Barkelicious Bakes stall for a special treat for them too!

For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook.com/enjoylisburn, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh.