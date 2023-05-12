Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market ‘summer series’ returns later this month

The artisan market will celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and will take place along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Royal Hillsborough, the King’s home from home in Northern Ireland, from 10am to 3pm.​

Marketgoers can expect around 50 local artisan traders, producers and makers from the council area and further afield, who will showcase their diverse produce, crafts and designs, fit for royalty.

The Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market is a staple in the council’s food and drink calendar as it continues to be a firm favourite ‘foodie’ event amongst the Northern Ireland public, with visitors attending each time from all corners of the country.

Pictured at the launch of the summer markets are, (l-r) Mark McCorry, Barkelicious; Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants; Tori McCaughey, Tori's Coffee, Bakes and Cakes; Charlene McKinstry, Gracehill Flower Farm; Niall McSharry, The Gardener's Kitchen; Hannah Donaldson, Round House Bakery; Averil Milligan, Wild about soaps and Gavin McShane, Little Popcorn Shop

As always, marketgoers can look forward to a range of artisan food and drink, street food, speciality coffees, art, crafts and organic skincare.​

Following the May Coronation market, the council will host a further Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market on the last Saturday of June. Encouraging visitors to make the trip to Royal Hillsborough to enjoy the quaint village and attend the upcoming markets, Tori McCaughey, owner of Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, based in the village said: “We’re thrilled that the council has announced two Royal Hillsborough Farmers Markets this summer.

“The Coronation-themed ‘street party’ market will be a fantastic event for the village to round off a month of celebrations. We wouldn’t miss taking part in the market with our range of traditional soda and wheaten breads and popular traybake range.”

​Across both summer markets, visitors can also enjoy speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, cheeses, fresh bread, street food and more, all from both old favourite producers as well some new startups.

​The Dark Walk will have a Coronation themed market will have a street party vibe and big band entertainment for this month’s Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market.

The full summer series of markets will in addition to food, drink, art and beauty offerings, also have attractions to occupy the younger members of the family.

There will be a children’s craft station, face painting and balloon modelling to entertain the little ones and of course a range of treats to choose from at the market.

​A selection of popular artisan producers many of whom have become very well-known at the markets will make their return this summer including Round House Bakery, Kin & Folk, Buchanan’s Farm Shop, Indie Fude and Monto’s Chocolates.

Street food options will include Ret Ro’s Grilled Cheese, Tribal Burger and new artisan street food vendor, The Gardener’s Kitchen.

For those keen to pick up something to pamper themselves over the bank holiday weekend, makers and artists will include Plumpy Balms and Wild about soaps with art from Ann Feely Artist and Frances Magee Art.

​For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook.com/enjoylisburn, Twitter @VisitLisburn and Instagram @visitlisburncastlereagh.