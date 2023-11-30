Royal Hillsborough rolls out red carpet for return of annual Christmas Market

The magic of Christmas will return to Royal Hillsborough again this year as the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market adorns The Dark Walk on Friday 8th December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will welcome marketgoers for an evening of festive shopping taking place in the heart of the village from 3pm to 9pm.

Visitors can expect late night shopping throughout the village and a magical evening on The Dark Walk leading through to Hillsborough Fort, where the sights, sounds and smells of festive music and warming spiced drinks will fill the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market will showcase unique produce and festive gifts from over 60 local artisan food producers, artists and designer craftspeople from Lisburn and Castlereagh, joined by peers from across Northern Ireland. The high-quality range of seasonal food and drink, art and unique craft and handmade skincare will be complemented by an array of seasonal activities and entertainment. The market is set to showcase the true essence of just what Northern Ireland’s small businesses have to offer this Christmas.

Pictured at the launch of the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market are, Andrew McGuire, Chala Chai, chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Councillor John Laverty BEM, Claire Geddis, Wild Shore and Tori McCaughey, Tori's Coffee, Bakes and Cakes. Picture: Submitted

Commenting on the return of the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market, the Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Cllr John Laverty BEM said, “We’re thrilled to welcome back our series of Christmas Markets for another exciting year. The Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market is undoubtedly a key date in the NI Christmas Market calendar, and we are expecting visitors from across Northern Ireland to arrive in Royal Hillsborough to join in on the festivities. As always, we encourage visitors to come along and support local on the run up the Christmas. The display of artisan producers, craftspeople and traders will be selected from some of Northern Ireland’s best small businesses, many of which are award-winning in their field.”

There will be something to suit all tastes at this year’s Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market. If our local artisan delights tickle your taste buds then you are in for a treat with the wide range of producers taking part including, Kin & Folk, Hinch Distillery, Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, Chala Chai, Tom & Ollie and many more for creating an enviable festive feast. If you’re in the mood for a bite to eat while you shop, then you will be spoilt for choice with the street food offering on the night. Some of the region’s best known street food vendors will set up shop in Royal Hillsborough for one night only, including The Gardener’s Kitchen, Pizza Table, Tribal Burger, The Curious Farmer and Pig Out, among others.

If you’re in search for some gifting ideas, you will not be disappointed. This year’s Christmas market will showcase an impressive line-up of independent businesses along The Dark Walk. The diverse range of local designers, makers and curators will include Mondays Child, Plumpy Balms, Wendy Ward Design and Cohen & Co to name just a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As always, the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market will have a real community feel to it and as well as browsing the local stalls in the market, visitors can also take in the village as a whole as many local businesses will open their doors late to join in on the festivities. Local musicians and school choirs including voices from Downshire Primary School and Friends’ School Brass Ensemble have also been invited along to entertain marketgoers as they shop.

Children will have the chance to meet Santa’s elves and help them make a whole host of fabulous Christmas decorations and who knows, if everyone is behaving themselves, there may even be a visit from Santa himself!

The Christmas markets don’t just start and end with Royal Hillsborough – if Hillsborough is not accessible for you, the council will also be hosting Christmas markets in Lisburn, Dundonald and Carryduff, with each market showcasing around 30 traders. Marketgoers can expect the same high quality and festive cheer from an equally diverse mix of artisan producers, craftspeople, entertainment and street food vendors.

All Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Christmas markets are free to attend with the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market taking place on Friday 8th December from 3pm-9pm. The Carryduff Christmas Market will take place at the Parish of Drumbo and Carryduff, Knockbracken Drive, on Thursday 30th November. This will be followed by the Lisburn Christmas Twilight Market taking place on Market Square as part of the annual Light Festival on Friday 1st December. Finally, the Dundonald Christmas Market will take place on Thursday 14th December at Comber Road Square – all markets will trade from 4pm-8pm. The advice is to wrap up warm and join the festive fun.