Scottish agricultural charity RSABI is working with Dyslexia Scotland to raise awareness of the challenges many people involved in farming face with dyslexia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RSABI’s campaign, launched during Scottish Dyslexia Awareness Week (1-7 November), is also aimed at driving awareness of how to make information in farming more dyslexia friendly by taking simple steps to improve communications.

Around 25 per cent of Scotland’s farmers are estimated to have dyslexia, according to research undertaken several years ago by Dyslexia Scotland working with farming organisations. However, one of the challenges is that many farmers, particularly those over 40 years old, may never have been formally assessed for dyslexia and may even be unaware that they have dyslexia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to this, during the months of November and December 2023, RSABI will be offering farmers and crofters who may have dyslexia, but have never been assessed, a free professional assessment.

To arrange a free assessment, which typically costs around £500, people involved in farming or crofting in Scotland should contact RSABI’s 24-hour freephone Helpline - 0808 1234 555.

In support of Dyslexia Awareness Week, RSABI has also launched a powerful video interview with Fife farmer Pete Black about how the impact of dyslexia on his life and farming career.

Pete, who farms at Newton of Collessie, spoke openly about having dyslexia when the Black family appeared in the ‘This Farming Life’ series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete says he didn’t realise he had dyslexia until he was an adult by which time he had developed a range of coping strategies.

Pete Black pictured with foal, Felicity. (Pic: RSABI)

He commented: “When I was at school in the 1990s dyslexia wasn’t spoken about very much but I knew I was always last to finish my reading. The words would jumble in my head when I was looking at them and then they would jumble even more when I tried writing them down.”

He said there are times, such as when he wants to clarify something on official websites which involve monochrome and block text, particularly with complex jargon, can be very difficult to process.

Pete said it is great to see children these days benefitting from dyslexia being picked up much quicker and at an early stage in primary education, so that children can be taught techniques and strategies to help them from a young age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Teachers these days are spot on and for my age group and older the awareness is becoming better, which is fantastic,” he added.

Pete Black pictured at Collessie with RSABI CEO Carol McLaren. (Pic: RSABI)

“I am lucky to do a job I love but it was a great relief to me to discover that I had dyslexia and to know that the reason I was struggling wasn’t down to a lack of effort or not trying hard enough.”

Encouraging others who suspect they may have dyslexia but have not been assessed to contact RSABI, Pete said that by doing so they may well learn something which will help make life easier, as different approaches work best for different people.

“My advice to any young person, and especially those in farming, is dyslexia should not hold you back in any way. You just have to find the best management technique for yourself – whether it is different fonts or different colours of paper you read from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Try not to worry as there are hundreds of successful people living life to the full who have dyslexia and it has not stopped anyone doing anything. It is just a different way to look at a problem.”

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI, said the charity was delighted to be working with Dyslexia Scotland on the initiative.

“We are regularly contacted by farmers who are struggling with dyslexia and we know it can be worrying and distressing to be struggling to read and understand information, particularly for farmers with dyslexia living on their own.

“The reality is that simple steps like using certain fonts, avoiding white paper or backgrounds and block text can make a big difference, along with providing video and infographic content.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cathy Magee, Chief Executive of Dyslexia Scotland, stated: “It’s very encouraging to see the work being done by RSABI to raise awareness about dyslexia and to offer support for those who need it in the farming community.

“We particularly welcome initiatives such as RSABI’s offer of a free dyslexia assessment to farmers and crofters during the months of November and December 2023. As the cost of an adult dyslexia assessment is so high, there are many who simply cannot afford to get assessed, which in turn means they can’t access the support they need.

“This is an excellent example of an organisation that is leading the way as a changemaker working towards a dyslexia-friendly Scotland. We hope other organisations will follow their lead.”

RSABI is also encouraging farmers and others involved in the agricultural industry to be open and proactive in sharing positive stories about dyslexia to help drive awareness and change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More information can be found on https://dyslexiascotland.org.uk/.